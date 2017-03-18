BREAKING: Legendary musician Chuck Berry dies at age 90

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died at age 90, St. Charles County Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Authorities confirmed Berry’s passing on Facebook.

St. Charles County police responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. today (Saturday, March 18). Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m. The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry. The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.

The rock n’ roll pioneer and St. Louis native announced last year he would be releasing his first album in nearly four decades in 2017.

The album, entitled “Chuck,” was recorded in various studios around St. Louis.

“This record is dedicated to my beloved Toddy,” Berry said in a statement, referring to his wife of 68 years, Themetta Berry. “My darlin’ I’m growing old! I’ve worked on this record for a long time. Now I can hang up my shoes!”

Considered one of the pioneers of his genre, Berry received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1984.

He was also in the inaugural class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees in 1986 and was awarded a Kennedy Center Honor in 2000.

Berry’s hits include “Johnny B. Goode,” “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Maybelene.”

Musicians, entertainers, and media personalities took to social media to share their admiration and sadness at Berry’s passing.

Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, shared an image of his late father performing with Berry on Instagram.

John Lennon once famously said, “If you had to give rock ’n’ roll another name, you might call it ‘Chuck Berry.'”

Chuck Berry R.I.P. A post shared by Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of… https://t.co/sR8A2YMnq0 — Slash (@Slash) March 18, 2017

Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! https://t.co/tOMuQzUgPX — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) March 18, 2017

The greatest rock and roll lyricist ever has passed away at 90

Chuck Berry rest in peace. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 18, 2017

Wow. RIP to Chuck Berry. My dad would tell you he was the real King of Rock N Roll. Thanks for the great music and inspiration. pic.twitter.com/qiIMySIAJB — Kenny Wayne Shepherd (@KWShepherd) March 18, 2017

A legend is gone. Half the rock-n-roll artist today wouldn't be playing had Chuck not been there at the beginning. https://t.co/Z0VQBYFTsN — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain't bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry and John Lennon singing Johnny B. Goode. Rest with the angels. https://t.co/2ODWfAVqRt — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 18, 2017

Same 💔Thanks always CB https://t.co/XwJVW6SMWI — KT Tunstall (@KTTunstall) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berry who has died at 90. #truelegand

My condolences to his cousin Marvin who found the new sound he was lookin' for. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) March 18, 2017

The legendary roll 'n' roll pioneer #ChuckBerry has passed at 90. There would be no rock music today without him. #Rip #rip #RIP pic.twitter.com/w28dQUBtxv — Al Roker (@alroker) March 18, 2017