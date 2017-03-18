Doggie pumpkin treats recipe

Doggie Pumpkin Treats
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- 2 1/3 cups whole wheat flour
- ½ cup canned pumpkin
- 2 Tablespoons smooth peanut butter
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Mix together the eggs, flour, pumpkin, smooth peanut butter, cinnamon, and salt in a large mixing bowl.
- To make the dough knead-able, add water as needed.
- Roll the dough out and cut to your desired size and shape
- Bake for about 30 minutes or until hardened.
- Let cool, then serve to your pup!