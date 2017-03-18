Doggie pumpkin treats recipe

Posted 3:34 pm, March 18, 2017, by , Updated at 03:18PM, March 18, 2017

Doggie Pumpkin Treats

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs
  • 2 1/3 cups whole wheat flour
  • ½ cup canned pumpkin
  • 2 Tablespoons smooth peanut butter
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon salt

Preparation

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Mix together the eggs, flour, pumpkin, smooth peanut butter, cinnamon, and salt in a large mixing bowl.
  3. To make the dough knead-able, add water as needed.
  4. Roll the dough out and cut to your desired size and shape
  5. Bake for about 30 minutes or until hardened.
  6. Let cool, then serve to your pup!