KCK woman dies after undergoing cosmetic surgery in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A metro family is mourning the loss of a 25-year-old woman after she traveled to South Florida to get plastic surgery and died.

Family identify her as 25-year-old Ranika Hall. Police in Hialea, Fla., said the woman lost consciousness and stopped breathing. She was at Hialeah’s Eres Plastic Surgery to get cosmetic surgery known as a Brazilian Butt Lift.

FOX 4 spoke to Hall’s grandparents at their KCK home on Saturday. They were very distraught about their granddaughter’s death.

Family said she leaves behind a one-year-old daughter.

The procedure happened at the same location where another young woman died last May after undergoing the same procedure with a different doctor.

Hall’s family told FOX 4 her mother is still in St. Louis but trying to make her way back to the Kansas City metro.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, which says her mother is struggling with getting the money to get her daughter’s body back to Kansas City for a proper burial.