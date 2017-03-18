Robotics competition kicks into gear at Metropolitan Community College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than one thousand kids spent the weekend in a battle of the brains at the 11th annual FIRST Robotics Regional Competition at Metropolitan Community College.

60 teams vied for a shot at the World Competitions.

The event is designed to promote careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM. Many of the kids at the competition will go on to receive huge college scholarships and eventually, a good chance at landing 6-figure salaries.

FOX 4's Carey Wickersham was given unprecedented access in the "pits" just before the competition.

