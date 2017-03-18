World reacts with mix of sadness and admiration at the passing of rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry

As news of the death of rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry broke Saturday, musicians, entertainers, and media personalities took to social media to share their admiration, as well as their sadness at Berry’s passing.

Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, shared an image of his late father performing with Berry on Instagram.

John Lennon once famously said, “If you had to give rock ’n’ roll another name, you might call it ‘Chuck Berry.'”

Chuck Berry R.I.P.

R I P. And peace and love Chuck Berry Mr. rock 'n' roll music

Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of… https://t.co/sR8A2YMnq0 — Slash (@Slash) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever. – Huey — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) March 18, 2017

Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! https://t.co/tOMuQzUgPX — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) March 18, 2017

The greatest rock and roll lyricist ever has passed away at 90

Chuck Berry rest in peace. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 18, 2017

Sopan Deb, writer for the New York Times, shared this performance of Berry with Bruce Springsteen in 1995. Deb captioned, “Springsteen gladly takes a backseat here.”

I love this Chuck Berry performance. Springsteen gladly takes a backseat here. https://t.co/SSCYrqcWk4 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 18, 2017

R.I.P. Chuck Berry — Joe Satriani (@chickenfootjoe) March 18, 2017

Wow. RIP to Chuck Berry. My dad would tell you he was the real King of Rock N Roll. Thanks for the great music and inspiration. pic.twitter.com/qiIMySIAJB — Kenny Wayne Shepherd (@KWShepherd) March 18, 2017

Oh 💔Chuck Berry. — Garbage (@garbage) March 18, 2017

Astronaut Scott Kelly said Berry’s music “rocketed on Earth. Then it went interstellar abroad.”

A legend is gone. Half the rock-n-roll artist today wouldn't be playing had Chuck not been there at the beginning. https://t.co/Z0VQBYFTsN — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain't bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 18, 2017

NBC News writer shared this photo of Berry and Mick Jagger from 1969.

Chuck Berry (1926-2017) with Mick Jagger in 1969: #Russell pic.twitter.com/5uelAaiNFx — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry and John Lennon singing Johnny B. Goode. Rest with the angels. https://t.co/2ODWfAVqRt — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 18, 2017

RIP GENIUS! #CHUCKBERRY has vacated this realm. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 18, 2017

Same 💔Thanks always CB https://t.co/XwJVW6SMWI — KT Tunstall (@KTTunstall) March 18, 2017

Wow… Chuck Berry … Rest In Peace. Just wow… — JOE BONAMASSA (@JBONAMASSA) March 18, 2017

The legendary roll 'n' roll pioneer #ChuckBerry has passed at 90. There would be no rock music today without him. #Rip #rip #RIP pic.twitter.com/w28dQUBtxv — Al Roker (@alroker) March 18, 2017