World reacts with mix of sadness and admiration at the passing of rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry

As news of the death of rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry broke Saturday, musicians, entertainers, and media personalities took to social media to share their admiration, as well as their sadness at Berry’s passing.
Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, shared an image of his late father performing with Berry on Instagram.
John Lennon once famously said, “If you had to give rock ’n’ roll another name, you might call it ‘Chuck Berry.'”
Sopan Deb, writer for the New York Times, shared this performance of Berry with Bruce Springsteen in 1995. Deb captioned, “Springsteen gladly takes a backseat here.”
Astronaut Scott Kelly said Berry’s music “rocketed on Earth. Then it went interstellar abroad.”
NBC News writer shared this photo of Berry and Mick Jagger from 1969.