Baked BLT pasta recipe

Makes 6 servings (1 cup serving)

Ingredients:

8 ounces whole-wheat penne pasta

3 strips bacon cooked (turkey or pork)*

3 cloves garlic, crushed

One 28-ounce can no-salt added crushed tomatoes, with juices

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

4 to 5 whole fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish, optional

1/2 small head endive (could substitute fresh spinach), torn into bite-size pieces (about 4 cups)

1/2 cup nonfat cottage cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

8 ounces part-skim mozzarella, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Drain and reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta water. Break up the cooked bacon into bite-size pieces. Bring a skillet to medium heat; add the garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until soft, about 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and juices, reserved pasta water, crushed red pepper, basil, endive and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer and cook until the sauce thickens and the endive wilts, 15 to 20 minutes. Mix the cottage cheese and Parmesan in a separate bowl. Add the cooked pasta and mozzarella to the sauce and stir to thoroughly coat. Drop spoonfuls of the cheese mixture on top. Sprinkle with the bacon pieces and bake until bubbly and the cheese melts, 15 to 20 minutes. Let rest for a few minutes before serving. Garnish with additional basil if desired.

*Pork bacon has less cholesterol, but higher sodium and fat. Turkey bacon has a bit more sodium, but much lower cholesterol and fat.

Nutritional information per serving: 295 Calories, 11g Fat, 4.5g Fiber, 21.5g Protein, 539mg sodium, 29.5g Carbohydrates.

Source: modified from www.foodnetwork.com