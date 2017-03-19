Balloons rise while tears fall at vigil for two boys killed in Friday crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. -- The man whose brother was driving in a crash that killed his two young sons says his brother should not face charges.

The boys' uncle talked with FOX 4's Megan Dillard at a balloon release today to honor Dustin and Brian Moyer.

"I honestly don't want charges filed on my brother. I think he's going through a lot of hell on his own. Waking up to realizing his boys are gone."

Jimmy Moyer was one of dozens of family members who showed up among hundreds of friends at Sunday's balloon release at Kaw Field in Sugar Creek.

"This is the park we grew up in. In fact, this is the park these little boys used to love playing in," Jimmy said.

Nine-year-old Brian and five-year-old Dustin died Friday after their father crashed his car through a utility pole and landed in a front yard. Neither child was buckled in.

"He wasn't thinking. We all do that at times. It was an accident," Jimmy said.

While police should soon explain more about the crash, the focus at the balloon release is about the young boys.

"Them two were a pair. Both brothers. You could not separate them," Jimmy added.

Their older siblings and mother were there. Tears fell as balloons rose -- green and blue specs dotting the sky.

"You've got the older brother whose heart is broken, the two girls who don't know what to do know, so it's going to be tough to help support them," said Christy Burnup, the boys' aunt.

"I just know today, or whenever it really sinks in that he lost his kids, he won't want to live. I know he won't," Jimmy said.

"It's just tragic all the way around for everyone," Christy added.

The boys' half brother Spencer Miller set up a YouCaring page to help pay for funeral expenses.