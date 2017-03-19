Family of slain Van Horn High School student still left with unanswered questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Six months after a 16-year-old was gunned down leaving Van Horn High School his family is still without answers.

On Sunday, the family of Javon Reilly held a balloon release in his honor near the scene where he was shot and killed. It happened last September just a block from the high school.

“He took a good person away for no reason,” said Tierra Reilly, Javon’s sister. “He could have resolved it in another way but instead he chose violence.”

20-year-old Tymon Derrick Reed of Kearney, Mo., is facing charges in the death. He is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action. According to court records Reed bonded out last December.

Jackie Reilly, Javon’s mother, said she feels empty these days.

“I miss you and I love you and I am very proud of you, everything that you became,” she said.

Reilly said she has never heard the suspect’s name and doesn’t recognize him. She told FOX 4 she believes one of Javon’s friends was the intended target.

“Why? Why did it have to be Javon?” she said. “Why did it have to be anybody?

Investigators said the incident might have started as a fight over marijuana, but according to witnesses, the suspect was looking for somebody else.

Family and friends wrote messages to Javon on the balloons before releasing them into the air on Sunday night. They said the suspect’s next court hearing is in October and that they will be there.