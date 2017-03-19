KC businesses getting ready for Jayhawks’ Sweet 16 game at Sprint Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Businesses are ready to cash in on the Jayhawks run to the Sweet 16 that will bring them to Sprint Center Thursday.

“I think everyone’s rooting for it, it’s a great opportunity if we can get the Kansas crowd a couple other good schools in the Sweet 16 Elite 8 games it’s going to be a great economic boost for the city," Johnny's Tavern Asst. General Manager Chris King said during the Jayhawks 90-70 win Sunday over Michigan State.

Kansas City has hosted plenty of NCAA tournament games over the years. But this is just the Jayhawks second trip to Sprint Center during March Madness and first time they’ll be here with the chance to cut down the nets and move on to the Final Four. Purdue, Michigan and Oregon stand in their way.

The website Wallet Hub estimates each fan will spend $2,100 on food, lodging and getting around town at NCAA tournament sites. That doesn’t take into account a case like the Jayhawks, where thousands more fans will likely head to restaurants, bars, and stores around the Sprint Center just for a chance to be close to their team.

“I’m going to be there for sure, KU is going to be there," KU fan Matt Stewart said.

“It’s huge for us it’s huge for the economy, we don’t want the Jayhawks to end, got to have the Jayhawks just a little bit longer” John Jones said.

Tickets from Sprint Center are sold out. Resale sites including the NCAA ticket exchange ranged from $400 to $1500 Sunday for an all-session pass. That includes both games Thursday night and the Midwest Region Championship Saturday.