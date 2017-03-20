Before smoke clears, Overland Park neighbors already banding together to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Whether it was people bringing in bottled water by the case load or even the garden hose, before the smoke had cleared, the community was already banding together.

"If somebody's house did start on fire, you don't want to say, 'oh, I could've been there.' You want to say, 'I did something.'"

As people in neighborhoods surrounding the massive blaze at CityPlace apartment complex scrambled for their safety, a couple Spring Breakers visiting Kansas City headed toward the action.

"We actually had to park probably a mile from here or so, and we walked in, and we had to cross a ravine."

The two young men walked house to house with a garden hose trying to prevent fires from spreading to homes that already damaged a dozen others.

"We've seen how good things can bring together Kansas City, but even the bad, everyone comes together and does what's right for each other."

As firefighters buzzed in and out battling the 8-alarm fire, they had water to drink by the carload, as neighbor after neighbor dropped off supplies at Christ Lutheran Church.

"The more that we can do as a community, the better. Kind of bringing the community together, especially for something like this, thinking about everybody that doesn't have a house to go to."

It was certainly a tremendous outpouring of support. Assisted living centers in the area have already stepped up to provide transportation, lodging, whatever these folks needed.