Braised radishes with goat butter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It is officially spring and that means it's time for some spring appetizers. Chef Renee Kelly stopped by the FOX 4 morning show to share one you can make at home. She says it's even something someone with a dairy allergy can consume.

Braised Radish with Goat Butter

Ingredients:

2 C. Radish- breakfast radish are the best cut in half lengthwise

1 each fennel bulb, thinly sliced, stem removed fennel fronds saved

1 each shallot thinly sliced

2 Tbs. olive oil

1/2 C. broth or stock, chicken is preferred

1/2 C. dry white wine

1 Tbs apple cider vinegar

1 Tbs honey

1 Tbs orange juice

salt and pepper to taste

3 Tbs. fennel fonds, chopped ( the green part that looks like dill)

4 Tbs. Goat butter

Directions:

Heat a large sauté pan on medium high heat. Add the olive oil and heat for 1 minute. Add the radish, fennel and shallot. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the vegetables start to caramelize. Stir. Cook for an additional 3 minutes.

Add the broth and white wine, scraping the bits off the bottom of the pan. Cover loosely and cook for 10-15 minutes, or until the radish is tender and the liquid is almost gone.

Uncover and reduce the liquid until it starts to be syrupy. There isn’t going to be much left in the pan. Remove from heat. Add the apple cider vinegar, honey, orange juice, and scrape the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon one more time. Season with salt and pepper and fennel fonds. Finish with goat butter.

(This can be served by itself over a nice piece of grilled ciabatta or other great bread with goat butter)

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.