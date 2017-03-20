× Father finds three-year-old twins in pond behind Platte County home, one dead, one in critical condition

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — One toddler is dead and another is in critical condition Monday.

Major Eric Holland with the Platte County Sheriff Department tells FOX 4 that their father called 911 at 10:14 a.m. after finding the three-year-old twins in the pond behind their house. The pond is on their property.

Details surrounding how the children ended up in the pond are still being investigated.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were on the scene to assist.

FOX 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will be providing updates as they are confirmed.