First day of spring brings iconic Easter bunnies hopping onto the Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The iconic Plaza Easter bunnies are hopping onto the Country Club Plaza Monday to help kick off spring.

The bunnies have been an Easter tradition for more than 80 years. J.C. Nichols came up with the idea as a way to drum up business near the Crestwood shops back in the 1930s.

The five girl bunnies and four boy bunnies are spread out between the shops. There are also two collections of wonderland animals.

Many families make a special trip each year to take their pictures with the bunnies.

They will be on the Plaza through April 23.

