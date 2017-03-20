Former Royale Inn to be demolished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An old hotel east of downtown is about to be demolished.

Monday morning starting at 9:15, crews will tear down the former Royale Inn near The Paseo and Independence Avenue.

Many neighbors say this motel is a breeding ground for illegal activity and has been an eyesore for decades.

The city bought the building for almost $2-million as part of The Paseo Gateway Project. They hope to improve the area by adding new sidewalks, wider ramps and added green space.

Before Monday's demolition, crews have gone through the building, cleaning out each room.

Some of these walls had seen crime and prostitution for years. Including a murder back in 2011 when police found a woman's body in the stairwell