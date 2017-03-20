Lead carpenter on apartment complex watches in disbelief as his project goes up in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- As crews were busy battling the blaze at the CityPlace apartment complex and nearby neighbors were working to make sure the community was safe, one man could do nothing but stare in disbelief. He stood helpless as the fruit of his labors crumbled in a mass of smoke and flames.

Travis Stipe, the lead carpenter on the construction project, came down to the area after seeing the smoke from a distance. He didn't want to believe it was the project he had poured his heart and soul into for almost a year.

"I started this project. When I got here, there was nothing but a slab, and I built half of this. This is just killing me right now," Travis said as he looked at the charred remains in the distance.

He said it's emotional seeing something you worked so hard on be completely destroyed.

"It just takes the words right out of my mouth. I don't know what to say to this. I can't even see the building right now," he said.

He was also upset about the homes that caught fire in the area.

"I just got off work. I was coming home down 435 and saw the smoke and I was hoping it was not this place and it turned out it was," he recalled. "And then I heard some of my guys called me and told me there was like, ten or eleven houses on fire too, and it was just like, 'are you kidding me?'"

Travis said as a framer, he was responsible for framing up "the clubhouse, the penthouses, fix everything that needed fixing, solve problems that you wouldn't even think would be there, you make it happen."

Unfortunately, all that remains of all that hard work is a smoldering ruin.