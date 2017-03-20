Local man and wife team up with 9Round in Shawnee to help knock out colon cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Last week, FOX 4 introduced you to Kurt Barbour from Shawnee. At age 47, doctors diagnosed him with stage-four colon cancer, but according to current standards, he was too young to even worry about getting a colonoscopy. Now he wants others to know that they should not be afraid to get a colonoscopy.
Kurt's wife, Suzanne, visited FOX 4 along with Lisa Oliver, owner of 9Round, to discuss a fundraiser they are hosting to raise awareness about colon cancer.
9Round Goes Blue for Colon Cancer
Tuesday, March 28
6 a.m. - 1 p.m.
3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
9Round
13217 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.
Shawnee, Kan.
39.099727 -94.578567