Local man and wife team up with 9Round in Shawnee to help knock out colon cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Last week, FOX 4 introduced you to Kurt Barbour from Shawnee. At age 47, doctors diagnosed him with stage-four colon cancer, but according to current standards, he was too young to even worry about getting a colonoscopy. Now he wants others to know that they should not be afraid to get a colonoscopy.

Kurt's wife, Suzanne, visited FOX 4 along with Lisa Oliver, owner of 9Round, to discuss a fundraiser they are hosting to raise awareness about colon cancer.

9Round Goes Blue for Colon Cancer

Tuesday, March 28

6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

9Round

13217 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

Shawnee, Kan.