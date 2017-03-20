Man whose home was destroyed in fiery crash returns home to see if he can salvage anything

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A man whose home was damaged late Sunday night when a suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into his house and caused both to go up in flames is out of the hospital.

Dale Wesner and his nieces and nephews returned to his home at 23rd and Haden Monday afternoon to see if there was anything they could salvage, but they had no luck. Dale has lived in the home for the past six years.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers driving near 23rd and Noland Road spotted an F-250 truck that had been reported as stolen. The pursuit started once the suspect driving the truck realized officers were following him.

The chase lasted for about a minute. It ended when the suspect crashed the stolen truck into Dale's house.

The truck burst into flames, which quickly spread to the house.

The suspect was able to walk away from the crash, but was quickly taken into custody.

Dale was helped out of his house and rushed to a hospital to get checked out.

"He heard a big boom and all of a sudden the lights went out, " Brandy Velazquez, Dale's niece, said. "He was sitting in his recliner, and he flipped off the recliner and the recliner landed on top of him. A minute later he heard the cops kicking in the door to get him out."

Dale plans to stay with relatives until he can get back on his feet.

There is no word on what charges the suspect may face.