OLATHE, Kan. — A 31-year-old man is in police custody facing child rape charges in Johnson County stemming from an alleged incident last year.

Joshua Douglas Collins, of Overland Park, Kan., is charged with rape of a child under 14 years of age as well as aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Collins was arrested Monday afternoon in relation to an alleged rape that took place on Aug. 26, 2016.

His bond has been set at $250,000. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.