Police chase ends when stolen truck crashes into home, causes both to catch on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A late night chase with police ended Monday morning when the suspect crashed into a house and caused the house to catch on fire.

Police say it all started around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when police were following a stolen truck. Minutes later, the suspect in that truck crashed into a house.

Officers were driving near 23rd and Noland Road, when they spotted an F-250 truck, which had been reported as stolen.

The pursuit began once the suspect in the truck realized police were following him. The suspect took off and police went after him.

The pursuit only lasted one minute before the suspect crashed the stolen truck into a house on 23rd and South Haden Street. The truck burst into flames, which spread to the house.

The suspect was able to walk away from the crash with no injuries, and police arrested him.

There was one person living in the house. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.