Win a season pass to Starlight Ticket Contest!

In the 2017 season, Starlight Theatre is presenting the following Broadway shows: Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys, An American in Paris, Something Rotten!, The Bodyguard, Motown the Musical, and Grease.

One grand prize winner will receive a pair of season passes to all these shows. The second place winner will receive a 4-pack of tickets to the Little Mermaid show on Saturday, June 3. and the third place winner will receive a pair of tickets to Mamma Mia on Friday, June 23.

http://fox4kc.com/2017/03/20/starlight-2017-ticket-contest/

