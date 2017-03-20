× Woman sentenced to nine years in fatal crash that killed 77-year-old Johnson Co. woman

OLATHE, Kan. — Angeline Shelor, 26, of Olathe was sentenced on Monday to nine years in prison for the 2nd degree murder of Lelia Roberts, 77, who died in a crash caused by Shelor in August 2015.

Angeline Shelor sentenced to 109 mos in prison for reckless 2nd degree murder for 8/20/15 auto accident in which Lelia M. Roberts was killed — Johnson County KS DA (@JohnsonCoDA) March 20, 2017

Several witnesses told police they saw Shelor driving dangerously fast, erratically and flipping people off just minutes before the fatal crash. According to the affidavit, the speed limit on Dennis Ave. where the crash occurred is 35 miles per hour, but police say Shelor was driving at least twice that.

A witness told police that just before the fatal crash, he was behind Shelor at a red light. When the light turned green, he says she did not move so he honked his horn but received no response. When he honked his horn again, he says the Toyota spun its tires and accelerated quickly, reaching an estimated 80-90 mph.

The witness, a retired Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy, says Shelor was weaving across the center line, nearly striking other vehicles. The former deputy lost sight of the Toyota until he arrived on the accident scene.

Several other witnesses said they also saw Shelor’s Toyota traveling at a high rate of speed. Witnesses said the Toyota went airborne as it crossed over the railroad tracks and attempted to pass a vehicle by crossing into oncoming traffic.

Witnesses said the crash was ‘so hard it looked and sounded like an explosion.’

At the accident scene, officers say they found an aerosol-type can on the roadway near Shelor’s Toyota. The can read ‘Ultra Duster.’

Police say a blood sample taken from Shelor showed she tested positive for Difuloroethane, Aminoclonazeplan and Propofol. Difuorothane is colorless, odorless gas used as a refrigerant and commonly thought of as ‘canned air’.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Shelor’s vehicle. They say tests determined that five seconds before the accident, the Toyota was traveling at 75.8 mph in the 35 mph zone. In tests done on Roberts’ Buick, the victim was traveling at 39 mph at the time of the crash.

A former neighbor says Roberts was a part-time teacher with Olathe Public Schools.