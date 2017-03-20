Woman who left her corporate job behind 10 years ago, now feeling more fulfilled in role helping community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leaving the corporate world behind, a metro woman has found her passion in a very different place.

Tanya Wright said she wasn't feeling fulfilled in her previous role, so she knew it was time for a career shift.

Wright has worked at Grace Advertising for nearly a decade, and her coworkers decided it was time for her to be recognized for all the great things she has done for the people in her community and nominated her for FOX 4's Pay-It-Forward.

"We focus on people that are low-income, Medicaid, uninsured, so she's been our marketing agent, advertising consultant for 10 years," one of her coworkers said. "We'll serve 10,000 unique individuals this year, and she's really been the brains behind getting the word out."

Wright was speechless when presented with the award and the $300 that comes along with it.

