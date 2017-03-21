Boating season is approaching and classes are available online for those required to take one

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The start of spring means more boats on the water, but have you passed the boating course?

There’s a national campaign encouraging boaters to take and pass a boater education course.

In Missouri if you want to operate a motorboat and were born after Jan. 1, 1984, you have to take a class.

In both Kansas you need to take a course if you are between 12 and 20 years old, are unaccompanied, and will be operating a PWC, powerboat, or sailboat in Kansas.

“Boat-to-boat accidents, we get a few of those. And that’s just because people are unaware of the navigational rules. They don’t understand on which side to pass, who’s the stand-on vessel? Who’s the give way vessel,” Deputy Chris Bedker said.

That class can be done in a classroom setting or online.

Click the links below to learn more about the classes available in your state.

Kansas

Missouri