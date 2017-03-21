Florida man charged in Platte Co. after allegedly masturbating in car to photos of driver’s deceased daughter

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A Florida man is facing sexual abuse charges in Platte County after he allegedly began masturbating in a car after the driver showed him photos of her daughter who she had lost to suicide.

Christopher A. Elery, 25, of Pensacola, Fla., is charged with 1st degree sexual abuse and 1st degree sexual misconduct stemming from an incident on Jan. 27.

Court records state that a woman — a driver with Excelsior Springs, Job Corps Center — was assigned to drive Elery to the KCI Airport to catch a flight to Houston, on his way to Pensacola.

The driver said while she was driving, with Elery in the front passenger seat, she began to discuss the suicide of her daughter, saying that “it still upsets her and has forever changed her life.”

She said while on the road, Elery picked up her phone in the center console and started scrolling through her photos. She said Elery got quiet, and she looked over to see him exposing himself, masturbating to pictures of her deceased daughter.

The driver yelled at him to stop, which he did.

She said she then drove to Terminal C and stopped at the first United Airlines location she could pull over at.

At that point, court records say, Elery asked the driver, “We have an hour before my flight leaves, so why don’t we go over into a parking lot and have little bit of fun until I have to go?”

The victim replied, “That is not going to happen,” to which Elery said, “I have always wanted to do this since I first met you.”

At that point, Elery reached over and groped the woman, before she yelled at him and got out of the car, opened the trunk, and put his luggage on the ground.

The driver said after he got out of the car, she drove back to the Excelsior Springs, Job Corps and reported the incident. She then made a formal complaint with the KCI Airport Police Department.

Elery is no longer in Missouri. The Escabia County Sheriff’s Department in Pensacola, Fla. was requested to contact him regarding the incident. So far, Elery has not cooperated with authorities regarding an interview.

A warrant has been issued in Platte County, setting a bond amount of $25,000.