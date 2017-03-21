× Investigators believe 10-month-old girl drowned while taking a bath

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Leavenworth police say they believe a toddler drowned Monday night while taking a bath.

It was just before 8 p.m. when first responders were called to a home along Miami Street in regard to a child not breathing.

When first responders arrived, they discovered 10-month-old Caydence Little-Curtis unresponsive and not breathing.

Emergency responders began life saving measures and transported the child to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the child was taking a bath in the home and was left unattended for a period of time.

Two other children were taken into protective custody while investigators review the case.

Also on Monday, three-year-old twins drowned in a pond behind their Platte County home Monday.