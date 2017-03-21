× Kansas City man accused of hitting man with hammer, dousing him with gasoline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — James Brocious, 39, is charged in Jackson County with assault and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, early Sunday morning, the victim went to a vacant home near 80th & College to retrieve some property. That’s when police say Brocious hit the victim in the head with a hammer, knocking the victim unconscious. The victim woke up with gasoline poured on him. As he got into his car to leave, the man says he heard two gun shots and saw Brocious holding a gun.

The victim suffered broken ribs, a possible broken neck, and other injuries.