EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — One person is dead Tuesday following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle.

The ‘crossover’ crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. along K-32.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers have shut down K-32 from 98th Street to 102nd Street while they conduct their investigation.

The highway is expected to remain closed until at least 3:40 p.m.

Troopers have not said what caused the crash or released the victim’s identity.

#KCTRAFFIC >12:40PM TODAY, K-32 fr 98th to 102nd Sts CLOSED due to semi/vehicle crossover fatality crash. Use alt routes. Est Reopen: 3+ hrs pic.twitter.com/0yfUJGjT5b — KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) March 21, 2017