× KC Scout asks for patience as they deal with technical issues

OLATHE, Kan.– Due to technical issues, www.kcscout.net is down. Repairs are underway. The KC Scout Twitter account is also down and Dynamic Message Signs on highways in KC Metro Area are not functioning at this time.

“Please be patient and we’ll let you know when repairs are completed and we are back online.

said Kimberly Qualls, KC Scout spokesperson.