KCPD’s Bomb and Arson unit release surveillance photos of person they’d like to talk to about arson investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb and Arson unit released surveillance footage on Tuesday of a person they’d like to talk to in connection with an ongoing arson investigation at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

The church on 8th Street and Benton Boulevard was set on fire March 4 around 8 p.m.

Charred debris, including one of the church doors was left sitting on the lawn outside the church. Workers had to fasten sheets of plywood over the entrance.

Fire crews said most of the damage was relegated to the entrance.

Church leaders said it could cost about $3,000 to repair the damages. The church will incur additional costs to hire someone to get rid of the smell.

Four years ago, this church also had a fire in the sanctuary.

Previous coverage: