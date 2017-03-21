Overland Park Fire Dept. answers the ‘What happened?” and ‘What now?’ questions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The day after the eight-alarm fire at the multimillion-dollar CityPlace development in Overland Park, Kansas, firefighters are reflecting on the battle they faced and the losses suffered by the people they protect.

Jason Rhodes, Overland Park Fire Department media spokesperson, is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to answer questions.

“Yesterday’s City Place fire is undoubtedly the largest fire related incident in Overland Park history. We cannot stress enough our thanks to all the responding agencies and individuals who helped and continue to help mitigate this incident,” said Rhodes in a written statement.

Rhodes released video clips to give people ‘an idea of what crews were up against in the initial moments of the incident.’ Scroll down to see that video.

The apartment complex under construction at CityPlace was the first to go up into flames. Then the intense heat cause neighboring homes to catch fire. Once one roof caught fire, embers jumped from roof to roof, spreading the blaze, said Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes.

“It’s a bit of a war zone down there frankly,” Rhodes said. No serious injuries were reported, although one firefighter suffered a minor injury, he said.

When embers started flying through the nearby neighborhood after the fire broke out, residents took their cars out of their garages in case they needed to flee.

