Local storage company providing place for fire victims to keep their belongings for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- An Overland Park storage company is providing a place for those who lost their homes in Monday's tragic fires to keep their belongings for free.

Metcalf South Storage will offer free storage units for three months to families who lost their homes so they can keep their stuff safe and dry while they repair their homes.

The unit is located along West 154th Terrace and Metcalf Avenue.

All a fire victim needs to do is call 913-409-6950 and ask for Stacy, the manager. They will also need to provide their ID when requesting a storage unit.

"It isn't always about money, it's also about helping people," Stacy said.

This is the same company that helped the victims of the Oak Grove tornadoes.