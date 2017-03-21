Pork belly sliders for your March Madness gathering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- March Madness is a time for basketball, friends and finger food!

Matt Miller, chef at Wilma's Good Food, says you don't have to spend countless hours in the kitchen to make something. He shared a recipe for pork belly sliders that Mark Alford says are the best he's ever had.

Watch the video above for the recipe for the pork belly. The rolls can be made following the recipe below.

If you or your guests are not into pork, there's also a recipe for breaded chicken tenders below.

Artesano Parmesano Rolls

Ingredients 1 package Sara Lee® Artesano™ Bakery Rolls

2 cups marinara sauce

2 cups Mozzarella cheese, shredded

½ cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

3 tablespoons butter, melted

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Breaded chicken tenders (recipe follows)

Breaded Chicken Tenders Ingredients:1 cup flour2 eggs1 cup milk1 cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs1 teaspoon sea salt2 teaspoons garlic powder½ teaspoon fresh ground pepper1 pound chicken tenders1 tablespoon butter2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions Breaded Chicken Tenders Directions:

1. Pour flour into a large bowl. In a separate bowl, combine eggs and milk, whisking together thoroughly. In a third bowl, combine breadcrumbs, sea salt, garlic powder and pepper.

2. Coat chicken tenders in flour, shaking off excess. Dip next in egg and milk mixture, then in breadcrumb mixture.

3. Heat butter and olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook chicken tenders until golden brown on each side (approximately 2-3 minutes per side).

Sandwich Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9x13 baking pan with non-stick spray.

2. Remove tray of rolls from packaging, but do not separate rolls. Use a serrated knife to carefully cut the entire tray of rolls in half lengthwise, to yield a large top and bottom sheet of rolls. Place bottom half in greased baking pan. Top with breaded chicken tenders, followed by marinara sauce.

3. In a small bowl, combine Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Sprinkle over marinara sauce, and cap with top sheet of rolls.

4. In a small skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté until lightly browned (approximately 2 minutes).

5. Drizzle melted butter and garlic mixture over rolls top, ensuring every roll is covered. Sprinkle with dried basil and oregano.

6. Cover with foil and bake for 10 minutes. Remove foil and continue baking an additional 10 minutes.

