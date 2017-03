× Tractor-trailer driver dead after vehicle runs off road and overturns

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer driver died Monday night when his vehicle drove off the right side of the road and overturned.

According to the Missouri Online Crash report, the crash occurred at 10:35 p.m. along eastbound I-70 just 200 feet west of the 22.8 mile marker.

Gerard Holterback, 51, of Kersey Pennsylvania was pronounced dead a the scene.

Police say he was not wearing his seatbelt.