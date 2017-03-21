× Two people dead and one injured in a shooting near 55th and Blue Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another injured.

It happened around 10:21 p.m. near 55th and Blue Parkway.

When police arrived they found a vehicle located in a ditch with a man and a woman dead inside. A third victim was located a couple blocks away. He was sent to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police have not yet identified either of the adult victims.

Investigators are still trying to determine what let up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.