× Boil advisory issued for KCMO’s east side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Part of Kansas City, Missouri’s east side is under a boil advisory Wednesday.

This is because of a water main break in the area.

The affected area includes E. 47th Street on the north, Blue Parkway on the south, Coal Mine Road on the west, and I-435 on the east. In addition, along Ozark Road, from Eastern Avenue east to Sycamore Avenue, and on the 4700 Block of Eastern Avenue.

The water department says service has been returned to normal, but you should still boil your water just to be safe.

A Boil Water Advisory is issued as a precautionary measure. Under a Boil Water Advisory, it is recommended that customers follow these guidelines:

Boil all drinking water. Tap water should be boiled vigorously for three minutes before using it to drink, cook, or prepare food. Let the water cool sufficiently before drinking.

Ice made with un-boiled tap water should not be used for drinking purposes.

Dishes and food contact surfaces may be disinfected using tap water that contains one teaspoon of household bleach per gallon.

The tap water is safe for other purposes such as bathing; however, small children should be discouraged from swallowing bath water.

Water boiled for drinking and cooking purposes may be used for brushing teeth.

KC Water will sample and test the tap water in this area to ensure water quality and safety. Customers will receive notification from KC Water to cease the boil water advisory only after the tap water has been tested and water quality has been confirmed.

Customers with questions or concerns may contact KC Water by calling 816-513-0416 (Water Dispatch, available 24/7) or 816-513-7000 (Water Laboratory, available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

For more information regarding Boil Water Advisories, please visit www.kcwaterservices.org/boil.