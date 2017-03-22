City of Overland Park taking over fire investigation to determine extent of damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The Overland Park Fire Department pulled out of the investigation at City Place Apartments after the fire was ruled accidental Tuesday. Now it's time for the city to take over.

The city is expected to get with their planning department and work up an assessment report with all damage that occurred to the 25 affected homes. As many as eight of those homes are uninhabitable.

It will be up to the city, the developer and the residents to figure out how to move forward with insurance companies.

During a news conference Tuesday the chief said his people have met with all but two who had their homes damaged.

City planners are currently working on a map to show an overview of the damaged areas from what is being called the largest fire in Overland Park history.

Debby Foster, who lost her home in the fire is trying to stay positive during this tough time. She says she feels blessed.

"I feel like my grandson got out, both my neighbors got out, nobody was hurt and that's a good day in my world," Foster said.

Overland Park police officers will remain in the affected area Wednesday night to prevent any looting or criminal activity.

You can watch the full news conference below: