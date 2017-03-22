FOX 4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith: Rain is in the forecast, thankfully

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got more clouds in the forecast today and highs will end up in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Tomorrow winds will crank up out of the south and temperatures will return to the mid 70s! Rain chances will also increase as the week progresses. Watch the forecast here to find out if we can expect any storms in the forecast.

Click here for FOX 4 Interactive Radar

Click here for FOX 4 Interactive Radar

Click here for closings due to winter weather

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month