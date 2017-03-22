× Garth Brooks is coming to Sprint Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks, just announced that he is bringing his world tour to Kansas City.

The singer will be at Sprint Center Saturday, May 6.

His wife, country singer Trisha Yearwood, will also be performing with him.

It has been 10 years since Brooks has played in Kansas City.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. There is an eight ticket limit. Tickets are $60.59 plus $6.89 tax plus $2.00 facility fee plus $5.50 service charge = $74.98.