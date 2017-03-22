KCFD firefighter watches intruder rummage through his home in real time as he’s on duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City firefighter is anxious for an arrest, after someone broke into his home and stole his belongings while he was on duty.

The break-in happened Tuesday night around 9 o’clock in a South Kansas City neighborhood near Little Blue Road and Breckenridge Avenue.

The victim, Sammy Belgiere, is an 18-year veteran and captain with the Kansas City, Mo., Fire Department.

Belgiere was on duty at Fire Station 29 when his Canary security camera app on his smartphone alerted him. He opened the app and could see in real time that someone was inside his house.

“It`s the worst feeling in the world,” he said. “It`s violating. It`s like you`re helpless. It`s like, you`re nervous. You`re scared. There`s not much you can do.”

The video showed a man with a flashlight in hand calmly walking through his master bedroom, opening his closet, wardrobe and nightstand drawers.

“Immediately I freak out,” he said, “and I run towards the day room where everybody is and I’m telling them, ‘Someone is in my house! Oh my gosh!’”

Belgiere asked dispatch to call police and dashed home – but the burglar was already gone and so was his beloved Harley Davidson.

“It actually was a very close friend of mine`s father who passed away,” he said of the motorcycle. “There`s no value to me. It`s in the eye of the beholder. There`s not a price on it.”

The intruder also made off with a gun and some small valuables, but ultimately stole Belgiere’s sense of security.

“It`s a sick feeling,” he said. “I have a daughter that`s 6 years old. God forbid if she was here with my mom or someone else, or if it was 9 o’clock at night and I was just here with her, and he came in, then it would be a different story and I don’t think the outcome would be as good or the same.”

Belgiere is now determined to track down the intruder, whom he believes belongs behind bars.

“Clearly he doesn`t belong out on the streets because he`s a criminal,” he said.

Belgiere described the burglar as a white man, 25-30 years of age, around 5’5 to 5’8 feet tall. If you can identify the pictured individual, or have information on this crime, police ask you to please call the TIPS hotline 816.474.TIPS (8477).

Belgiere is the second KCMO firefighter to become the victim of a burglary in recent months. This past December FOX 4 interviewed firefighter Ryan Koehler, who also caught intruders on camera breaking through the front door of his Waldo home. That case is still ongoing.