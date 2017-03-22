KCMO Police Chief Darryl Forte confirms he will retire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City, Mo., police chief Darryl Forte just confirmed to Fox 4 that after five and a half years of serving as police chief he is leaving the force. He said he feels that he is at a time in his life when he needs rest.

Chief Forte tells Fox 4 his last day with the KCMO Police Department will be May 20.

Forte feels like he is leaving at a high point in his career and the high point for the department. He says his biggest success for the department has been removing barriers between police and the community. He also says he feels he has done a lot to support those under him through services that they did not have before.

Forte plans to stay in the community and try to get his law degree, possibly from UMKC. He intends to take his LSAT on June 20.

During his free time he says he will continue to ride his Harley Davidson.