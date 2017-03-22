KU fans without tickets to Thursday’s game flock to Sprint Center to watch their favorite team practice for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas, Purdue, Michigan and Oregon fans have the opportunity to see their favorite teams and players for free at Sprint Center.

The Sweet 16 finalists are holding open practices prior to this weeks matchups. Michigan took to the floor first and they will be followed by Purdue, Oregon and then Kansas.

This is a chance for fans to not only see their favorite players but also scout the competition free of charge. Tickets for the games are selling for around $500.

Prices have torn Gabriel Frias and Xavier Delatorre, Jayhawks supporters, on how much is too much for a ticket.

"A lot of people want to experience and I feel like that people should get a chance to experience a college basketball, March madness game where it is the atmosphere electrifying," Frias said.

"If you really want to buy a ticket you have to save up earlier. But I knew I wasn't going to buy a ticket so I was just coming to the practices because they're free," Delatorre said.