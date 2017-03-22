Metro motocross rider already earning acclaim at a young age

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This week's Reaching for Excellence young achiever excels on a dirt bike. He's a motocross racer gaining national attention for his quick and unique skills.

Cash Ficenec has a need for speed, and has been dirt biking since he was two. Already decorated for his riding prowess, Cash is still only 9 years old.

Cash's father tells FOX 4 that he has hundreds of medals and trophies for his skills, and when you witness what he can do, it’s no wonder why.

To date, Cash has competed in eight states, following in the footsteps of his proud papa -- a former pro-rider himself.

So what’s the secret to his success?

“So after the first moto, I usually drink a protein shake,” he said.

When asked what he wants to be when he gets older, you can probably guess the answer. He plans to become a professional motocross rider.