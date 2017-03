KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound Interstate-70 at 27th Street was experiencing substantial backup early Wednesday afternoon after a driver hit a street sweeping crew there.

In the tweets sent out from the ‘MoDOT Kansas City’ account, MoDOT advised to use caution in the area after ‘one of our crews hit by motorist during a sweeping operation.’

There were no immediate reports on injuries to either the other driver or the MoDOT crew, although an ambulance left the scene with its lights on.

#Breaking: The backup is growing due to crash involving one of our crews EB I-70 @ 27th St. Expect some delays. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/38Noki49di — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) March 22, 2017