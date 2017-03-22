Overland Park homeowners return to sift through damage left by massive fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – On Wednesday crews and homeowners packed the same Overland Park street on which they watched their homes burn Monday. They were working through the “what happens now” phase.

Homeowners were let back into their homes for the first time on Wednesday following the massive fire that started at CityPlace.

One home belonged to Cindy Wu. She walked through with a company who helped her look at things she can save, which wasn`t much: a few things in her kitchen, a couple pieces of art. She`ll find out on Thursday whether the house can be saved or needs to get torn down.

“This is something you just don`t learn, and you don`t want to learn it this way either,” she said.

Across the street, her neighbor Debbie Foster was doing the same thing and sorting through damage. She was in a good mood because in her words -- the lives are what matter, nobody got hurt, and that`s the best thing. In fact, a firefighter found something she thought might not have survived the smoke and flames:

“A fireman went in and he found my littlest cat hiding in a bookshelf,” she said.

Her other cat is missing, but she`s actually hoping that means the cat ran away. So from pets found to damaged belongings to things lost forever - it`s been a wide range of emotion out here this week.