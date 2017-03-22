Overland Park police release photos of vehicle they believe was involved in vandalizing more than 16 businesses

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police released three photos of a vehicle they believe was involved in damaging more than 16 businesses early Wednesday morning.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Ford Ranger with an extended cab. Police say the vehicle is missing the front hood and appears to have silver bed rails along the top, and a possible black cover.

Officers took several reports about vandals with BB guns going from business to business shooting out windows Wednesday morning. The first calls came in around 2:30 a.m.

If you can identify suspect vehicle, you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.