KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's not March Madness without chicken wings.

The head chef of Q39, Rob Magee, stopped by the morning show to share his recipe for what he calls the "best chicken wings on the planet."

He also explains how he came up with the name.

Q39’s Best chicken wings on the planet with chipotle BBQ sauce

Ingredients:

Chicken Wings

18 ea chicken wings

Directions:

Cut wing tip off and separate the wing from drumette

Marinate:

1 cup salad oil

¼ cup white vinaigrette

1.5 tsp Granulated Garlic

1.5 tsp onion powder

½ tsp white pepper

½ tsp cane sugar

1 tablespoon salt

Directions:

Mix well and Hold

Q39 Chicken Wing Rub

Sauce:

1 ½ cup classic BBQ sauce

1 Tablespoon chipotle puree

1 TBS chopped fresh cilantro

1.5 tsp cider vinegar

Mix and hold until needed

Directions:

1. Toss trimmed chicken wings in marinate, cover and place in refrigerator overnight 12-20 hrs

2. Drain marinate well in colander but don’t dry off

3. Lightly sprinkle rub on wings and let sit while you start your fire

4. Smoke wings on indirect heat with cherry wood at 225 degrees

5. Turn wing after ½ hr and continue cooking

6. After one hour lightly coat wings with BBQ sauce (should be 160 degrees)

7. Place in disposable pan (big enough to hold chicken wings one layer deep) wrap tight with foil

8. Cook until wings reach 185-190 degrees (aprox. ½ hrs)

9. Start a charcoal grill and heat until coals turn white

10. Finish the chicken wings by grilling them directly over charcoal and basting with sauce

11. Place on a tray and eat away

