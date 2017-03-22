Two people still recovering in the hospital after fire at OP group residential home for people with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, Kan. -- Firefighters in Overland Park rescued two people from a burning house overnight.

It happened at a house at 141st and Parkhill near 143rd and Pflumm. This is a group residential home for people with disabilities.

Five residents with disabilities including the caretaker were inside sleeping when fire started in the back of the house.

The fire did quite a bit of damage and forced them to run outside into the cold.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after midnight.

When they arrived, they found four of the residents had made it out safely, but two of them were still trapped inside on the second floor. Firefighters rushed up the stairs and pulled them out as the others battled the fire in the back of the house.

It took crews about thirty minutes to put out the flames as they spread to the kitchen and basement.

As for the exact cause of this fire, that is still under investigation, but fire officials say they did have working smoke detectors, which helped wake them up.

A family member of one of the victims tells FOX 4 four of the people are now out of the hospital. The two who were rescued are still recovering in the hospital - one is in critical but stable condition while the other is in serious condition. Fire officials say they didn't get burns but suffered from smoke inhalation.