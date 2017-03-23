Baked tortilla chips and jalapeno corn dip

Chips and dip are party staples. They even make great snacks.

Baked Tortilla Chips

Ingredients:

  • 12 small flour tortillas
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt

Directions:

Heat the oven to 400°F. Place the tortillas on a cutting board. Brush them with oil and sprinkle with salt. Flip and repeat. Stack the tortillas and cut into wedges. Arrange the tortillas in a single layer on a baking sheet. Place in the oven and bake until the chips are light golden brown and crisp.

Jalapeno Corn Dip

Approximately 6 cups

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups roasted corn
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 8 ounces grated cheddar cheese
  • 2 fresh jalapeños minced (can substitute pickled if you prefer)
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1 Tbsp. cumin
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine corn, sour cream, mayonnaise, cheese, jalapeños, cilantro, cumin, garlic, and black pepper. Stir until well mixed. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours to overnight. Serve with tortilla chips.​

