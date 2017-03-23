Baked tortilla chips and jalapeno corn dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chips and dip are party staples. They even make great snacks. Chef Hans Howland from L'École Culinaire-Kansas City visited the FOX 4 morning show to demonstrate how you can make baked tortilla chips and delicious dip to enjoy with them.

Baked Tortilla Chips

Ingredients:

12 small flour tortillas

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Directions:

Heat the oven to 400°F. Place the tortillas on a cutting board. Brush them with oil and sprinkle with salt. Flip and repeat. Stack the tortillas and cut into wedges. Arrange the tortillas in a single layer on a baking sheet. Place in the oven and bake until the chips are light golden brown and crisp.

Jalapeno Corn Dip

Approximately 6 cups

Ingredients:

4 cups roasted corn

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

8 ounces grated cheddar cheese

2 fresh jalapeños minced (can substitute pickled if you prefer)

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1 Tbsp. cumin

1 clove garlic minced

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine corn, sour cream, mayonnaise, cheese, jalapeños, cilantro, cumin, garlic, and black pepper. Stir until well mixed. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours to overnight. Serve with tortilla chips.​

