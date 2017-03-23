Baked tortilla chips and jalapeno corn dip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chips and dip are party staples. They even make great snacks. Chef Hans Howland from L'École Culinaire-Kansas City visited the FOX 4 morning show to demonstrate how you can make baked tortilla chips and delicious dip to enjoy with them.
Baked Tortilla Chips
Ingredients:
- 12 small flour tortillas
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
Directions:
Heat the oven to 400°F. Place the tortillas on a cutting board. Brush them with oil and sprinkle with salt. Flip and repeat. Stack the tortillas and cut into wedges. Arrange the tortillas in a single layer on a baking sheet. Place in the oven and bake until the chips are light golden brown and crisp.
Jalapeno Corn Dip
Approximately 6 cups
Ingredients:
- 4 cups roasted corn
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 8 ounces grated cheddar cheese
- 2 fresh jalapeños minced (can substitute pickled if you prefer)
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
- 1 Tbsp. cumin
- 1 clove garlic minced
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions:
In a large bowl, combine corn, sour cream, mayonnaise, cheese, jalapeños, cilantro, cumin, garlic, and black pepper. Stir until well mixed. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours to overnight. Serve with tortilla chips.
