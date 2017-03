× Hazardous materials experts, firefighters respond to concern at IRS building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters and the department’s hazardous materials unit (Haz-Mat) were called to 333 W. Pershing Thursday afternoon, on reports of a hazardous situation at the IRS building.

FOX 4 has a call into the fire department to learn what happened before firefighters were called out.

Look for more here on fox4kc.com and FOX 4 newscasts.