× Man who robbed northland Subway restaurant pleads guilty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 34-year-old man who robbed a Subway restaurant in Kansas City’s northland, during a string of Subway Restaurant, pleaded guilty on Thursday to first degree robbery.

The guilty plea is related to an armed robbery at the Subway Restaurant at 9223 N Oak Trafficway. It was robbed on February 12, and was one of at least nine Subway Restaurants robbed in a three-week period during January and February.

Terrance Coleman, 34, was indicted by a grand jury on the charges. He was reportedly linked to the North Oak Trafficway Subway robbery by surveillance video and fingerprints on the chips.

Coleman has not been charged with any of the other robberies that occurred, but at the time investigators said they believed the robberies were related. Other Subway restaurants robbed include those at:

Monday, Jan. 25 – Shawnee, Kansas 7:25pm 10405 W. 75th St

Monday, Jan. 25 – Olathe, Kansas 9:26pm 13500 block of South Mur-len Road

Tuesday, Jan. 26 – Kansas City, Kansas 7:55pm 3714 State Ave

Thursday, Jan. 28 – Kansas City, Missouri (905 Westport Road)

Thursday, Jan. 28 – Lee’s Summit, Missouri 9:15pm (800 block of NW Chipman Road)

Saturday, Jan. 30 – Belton, Missouri 9:00 p.m. (1720 E. North Avenue)

Monday, Feb. 1 – Kansas City, Missouri 7:37pm (3550 East Truman Road)

Wednesday, Feb. 3 – Kansas City, Missouri (84th and Wornall Road)

A teenage employee described the robber’s technique to FOX 4’s Megan Dillard when they spoke in February.

“He grabs a bag of chips and acts like he’s going to pay for it. He said he was going to shoot me if I didn’t put the money in the bag. I never thought it would be me.”

Coleman will be sentenced on May 11th.

Click here and here for coverage from the previous robberies.